ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 29, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 30 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 29, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1930
Indus                              1950
Bajwa                              1940
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2050
United                             1980
Abdullah Textile                   1920
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2030
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2150
Suriya Tex                         2140
United                             2000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2150
Nadeem Textile                     2120
Indus Dyeing                       2150
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Lucky Cotton                       2000
22/1.
Bajwa                              2150
United                             2050
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2250
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2320
Amin Text                          2300
Shadman Cotton                     2300
Diamond Int'l                      2300
Lucky Cotton                       2280
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2330
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2380
Al-Karam                           2400
Jubilee Spinning                   2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2350
Lucky Cotton                       2300
Diamond Intl                       2350
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2320
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2800
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3000
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2300
Amin                               2300
Indus Dyeing                       2350
Bajwa                              2350
Nadeem Textile                     2320
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3000
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3100
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2380
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2400
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3200
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1380
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1320
Super                              1150
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1150
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1480
Masal                              1400
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            169.00
Rupali                           168.00
Imported                         180.00
75/36/0
Imported                         145.00
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           126.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            136.00
Rupali                           134.00
100/36/0
Imported                         140.00
Local                            122.00
100/48/INT
Local                            127.00
Rupali                           124.00
Imported                         151.00
150/48/0
Imported                         128.00
Local                            111.00
Rupali                           110.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         134.00
Local                            115.00
Rupali                           113.00
300/96/0
Imported                         119.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           104.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         126.00
Local                            109.00
Rupali                           107.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         126.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         139.00
Local                            122.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         152.00
Local                            136.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         154.00
Local                            134.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         124.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         118.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            160.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         118.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         116.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         102.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    150.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     154.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        160.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        164.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               173.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     164.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     185.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    197.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    211.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 188.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               190.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                230.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           195.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           200.00
Prima                            200.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           210.00
Prima                            210.00
Local (AVG Price)                205.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           185.00
Local                            175.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           190.00
Local                            180.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           166.00
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       168.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            170.00
IFL (52 48)                      172.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    179.00
Zainab (Combed)                  180.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            185.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 190.00
Zainab (Combed)                  191.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      178.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          203.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  202.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            195.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 213.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            224.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           226.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             175.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             165.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             195.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       194.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  193.00
I.C.I. Bright                    195.00
Rupali 1.D                       194.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  193.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               193.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      194.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             195.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          195.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                320.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                320.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 320.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      320.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               375.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              375.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 28.01.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nadeem Textile Karachi Yarn Market Rate Abdullah Textile Shadman Cotton

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Jan provisional tax collection stands at Rs363bn

Senate informed: Rs390bn of ‘looted’ Rs481bn recovered in 2 years

PM directs strict action against land grabbers

Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6

Industrialists meet power sector top brass

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.