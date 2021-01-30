KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 29, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 931,986,699 566,210,776 36,289,695,403 20,647,380,136 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,817,833,357 (3,379,858,740) (562,025,383) Local Individuals 30,851,496,456 (30,106,237,623) 745,258,833 Local Corporates 16,841,587,252 (17,024,820,702) (183,233,450) ===============================================================================

