NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
30 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
931,986,699 566,210,776 36,289,695,403 20,647,380,136
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,817,833,357 (3,379,858,740) (562,025,383)
Local Individuals 30,851,496,456 (30,106,237,623) 745,258,833
Local Corporates 16,841,587,252 (17,024,820,702) (183,233,450)
===============================================================================
