Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (January 29, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.0385% PA 0.7115% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0224% PA 0.7276% PA
For 12 months 0.0620% PA 0.9370% PA
For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.4370% PA
For 3 Years 0.0620% PA 1.6870% PA
For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.9370% PA
For 5 years 0.0620% PA 2.0620% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.2108% PA 0.5393% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.2045% PA 0.5455% PA
For 12 Months -0.1650% PA 0.7100% PA
For 2 Years -0.1650% PA 1.2100% PA
For 3 Years -0.1650% PA 1.4600% PA
For 4 years -0.1650% PA 1.7100% PA
For 5 years -0.1650% PA 1.8350% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.2917% PA 1.0417% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2836% PA 1.0336% PA
For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA
For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA
For 3 Years 0.2503% PA 1.8753% PA
For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA
For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1597% PA 0.5903% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 12 Months 0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA
For 2 Years 0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA
For 3 Years 0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA
For 4 Years 0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA
For 5 years 0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA
========================================================
