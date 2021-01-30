Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (January 29, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0385% PA 0.7115% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0224% PA 0.7276% PA For 12 months 0.0620% PA 0.9370% PA For 2 Years 0.0620% PA 1.4370% PA For 3 Years 0.0620% PA 1.6870% PA For 4 years 0.0620% PA 1.9370% PA For 5 years 0.0620% PA 2.0620% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.2108% PA 0.5393% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.2045% PA 0.5455% PA For 12 Months -0.1650% PA 0.7100% PA For 2 Years -0.1650% PA 1.2100% PA For 3 Years -0.1650% PA 1.4600% PA For 4 years -0.1650% PA 1.7100% PA For 5 years -0.1650% PA 1.8350% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2917% PA 1.0417% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2836% PA 1.0336% PA For 12 Months 0.2503% PA 1.1253% PA For 2 Years 0.2503% PA 1.6253% PA For 3 Years 0.2503% PA 1.8753% PA For 4 years 0.2503% PA 2.1253% PA For 5 years 0.2503% PA 2.2503% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 29.01.2021 VALUE 29.01.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1597% PA 0.5903% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA For 12 Months 0.2052% PA 0.6698% PA For 2 Years 0.2052% PA 1.1698% PA For 3 Years 0.2052% PA 1.4198% PA For 4 Years 0.2052% PA 1.6698% PA For 5 years 0.2052% PA 1.7948% PA ========================================================

