Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 30 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (January 29, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 29.01.2021   VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.0385% PA            0.7115% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0224% PA            0.7276% PA
For 12 months           0.0620% PA            0.9370% PA
For  2 Years            0.0620% PA            1.4370% PA
For  3 Years            0.0620% PA            1.6870% PA
For  4 years            0.0620% PA            1.9370% PA
For  5 years            0.0620% PA            2.0620% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 29.01.2021   VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.2108% PA            0.5393% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.2045% PA            0.5455% PA
For 12 Months          -0.1650% PA            0.7100% PA
For  2 Years           -0.1650% PA            1.2100% PA
For  3 Years           -0.1650% PA            1.4600% PA
For  4 years           -0.1650% PA            1.7100% PA
For  5 years           -0.1650% PA            1.8350% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 29.01.2021   VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.2917% PA            1.0417% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2836% PA            1.0336% PA
For 12 Months           0.2503% PA            1.1253% PA
For  2 Years            0.2503% PA            1.6253% PA
For  3 Years            0.2503% PA            1.8753% PA
For  4 years            0.2503% PA            2.1253% PA
For  5 years            0.2503% PA            2.2503% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 29.01.2021   VALUE 29.01.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1597% PA            0.5903% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1800% PA            0.5700% PA
For 12 Months           0.2052% PA            0.6698% PA
For  2 Years            0.2052% PA            1.1698% PA
For  3 Years            0.2052% PA            1.4198% PA
For  4 Years            0.2052% PA            1.6698% PA
For  5 years            0.2052% PA            1.7948% PA
========================================================

