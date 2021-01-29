ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

  • BA, owned by IAG, said on Friday it would trial the use of a mobile travel health passport, VeriFLY, following American Airlines, which is already using it.
  • Flying is currently at minimal levels, with flight volumes in Britain down more than 80% due to lockdowns and restrictions which ban most people from travelling.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

LONDON: British Airways said it would trial a mobile health app on flights between London and the United States, as airlines line up technology to help overcome barriers to travel thrown up by COVID-19 pandemic.

BA, owned by IAG, said on Friday it would trial the use of a mobile travel health passport, VeriFLY, following American Airlines, which is already using it.

VeriFLY combines travel verification documents and COVID-19 test results on a phone app to ensure passengers are compliant with destination entry requirements. Certified customers can then be fast-tracked through the airport.

Flying is currently at minimal levels, with flight volumes in Britain down more than 80% due to lockdowns and restrictions which ban most people from travelling.

British Airways' chief executive Sean Doyle said the trial was about getting ready to navigate different entry requirements once travel does restart.

"Through these trials, we hope to provide travellers and governments on both sides of the Atlantic with the tools and the reassurance they need to make safe travel possible," he said in a statement.

British Airways airport Heathrow IAG mobile health passport

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

SC to hear presidential reference on Senate elections on Feb 2

Alarming increase in COVID-19 positivity rate witnessed in three Karachi districts

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters