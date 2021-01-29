World
Slovenia's 2020 budget gap narrower than forecast
ZAGREB: Slovenia's budget gap in 2020 amounted to 3.49 billion euros ($4.23 billion) which is lower than the figure forecast in a revised budget for the second half of last year, the finance ministry said on Friday.
"Revenues amounted to 9.08 billion euros, or 10.4% lower than in 2019, while expenditures rose 26.8% from 2019, reaching 12.57 billion euros," the ministry said.
The government had projected a deficit of 4.2 billion euros. or 9.3% of gross domestic product (GDP). for last year due to extra spending triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, the government expects a budget gap of 2.75 billion euros, or 5.6% of GDP.
This month, Slovenia borrowed 2.5 billion euros on international financial markets.
