ANL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.61%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 106.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.56%)
FFBL 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HUBC 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.29%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.26%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.39%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 26.38 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (6.24%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
TRG 126.12 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (3.44%)
UNITY 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 61.62 (1.25%)
BR30 25,974 Increased By ▲ 532.77 (2.09%)
KSE100 46,548 Increased By ▲ 381.45 (0.83%)
KSE30 19,417 Increased By ▲ 158.23 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Unmoved by criticism, Pujara happy to be India's rock

  • Pujara said neither Rahane nor head coach Ravi Shastri had asked him to score faster.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

NEW DELHI: Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara came in for criticism for his low strike rate in Australia but India's top order bulwark has no intention of changing his game since his stubborn style has the backing of his team mates and management.

Built around a compact defence and Zen-like poise, Pujara's batting was one of the key factors in India's epic 2-1 series victory in Australia earlier this month.

He totalled 271 runs with a strike rate of 29.2 but more importantly faced 928 balls -- the most of any batsman in the four-test series.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was critical of Pujara's strike rate during the third test in Sydney but the test specialist was unmoved.

"They've the right to say what they feel like. But I feel that I'm doing a job for my team and I know what's best for the team and myself," the number three told the Times of India.

"If I have a game plan, and if it's helping me and the team, then I just need to stick to that."

Pujara battled like a gladiator on the final day of the Brisbane decider, taking 11 blows to the body in compiling a fighting fifty.

In a low-scoring series only three batsmen -- Australian duo Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, and India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane -- managed centuries.

Pujara said neither Rahane nor head coach Ravi Shastri had asked him to score faster.

"Both backed me completely," he added.

"There was not a single time when they asked me to play faster. They always told me: 'You play your natural game. Don't think or worry about anything.'"

India next play a four-test series against England beginning in Chennai on Feb. 5.

Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Ricky Ponting Ravi Shastri

Unmoved by criticism, Pujara happy to be India's rock

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters