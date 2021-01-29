ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
PSX ends on negative note: BRIndex100 endures bears

Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed mixed trend however closed on negative note due to selling by both local and foreign investors. BRIndex100 lost 13.84 points or 0.28 percent to close at 4,932.17 points. During the session, the BRIndex-100 hit an intraday high of 4,979.44 and an intraday low of 4,924.84 points. Total volumes stood at 792.491 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 190.22 points or 0.74 percent to close at 25,441.21 points with total daily turnover of 655.847 million shares.

KSE-100 index declined by 292.08 points or 0.63 percent and closed at 46,166.05 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 844.002 million shares as compared to 610.940 million shares traded on Wednesday.

The foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $294,882. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 25 billion to Rs 8.359 trillion. Out of total 405 active scrips, 236 closed in negative and 152 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

Silk Bank was the volume leader with 354.969 million shares and gained Re 0.23 to close at Rs 1.54 followed by K-Electric that closed at Rs 4.09, down Re 0.01 with 31.212 million shares. Bata Pak and Khyber Tobacco were the top gainers increasing by Rs 99.55 and Rs 42.69 respectively to close at Rs 1599.55 and Rs 611.90 while Sapphire Textile and Colgate Palmolive were the top losers declining by Rs 82.50 and Rs 55.00 respectively to close at Rs 1017.50 and Rs 3000.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 75.19 points or 0.88 percent to close at 8,503.36 points with total turnover of 3.526 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 60.58 points or 0.92 percent to close at 6,638.71 points with 66.571 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 7.59 points or 0.08 percent to close at 9,456.61 points with 386.045 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 11.67 points or 0.2 percent to close at 5,845.60 points with 46.015 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 63.23 points or 1.5 percent to close at 4,148.91 points with 22.235 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index closed at 3,264.44 points, down 113.49 points or 3.36 percent with 69.675 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the roll-over week ultimately affected the KSE-100 index as it remained volatile throughout the day, touching the high and low of plus 187 points and minus 347 points respectively. The market closed at negative 292 points with 46,166 level.

Banking sector out-performed for the day as it contributed 17 percent to the total traded volume, where SILK (up 18 percent), BAFL (up 1.2 percent), UBL (up 1.4 percent), JSBL (down 2.6 percent) and AKBL (up 4.9 percent) were majorly traded ones.

On the other hand, cement sector showed positivity as institutional buying was witnessed in FCCL (up 2.3 percent), MLCF (up 0.5 percent), LUCK (up 1.4 percent), CHCC (up 1.2 percent) and DGKC (up 1.3 percent).

Steel sector also contributed positively where INIL (up 1.85 percent), ASL (up 4.5 percent), ISL (up 4.7 percent), AGHA (up 4.1 percent) and ASTL (up 0.9 percent) gained to close higher than their previous day close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

