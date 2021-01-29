ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021
Pakistan

Alvi for stronger defence, economic ties with Jordan

Naveed Butt 29 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need to further strengthen the defence and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Jordan.

The president stated this during a meeting with the visiting Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Jordan and wants to maintain mutually-beneficial cooperation with the brotherly country in all fields of mutual interests.

He said that both the countries enjoyed excellent relations which were based on common faith, cultural affinities and shared perceptions of regional and international issues.

He also highlighted the sufferings of Muslims of India, particularly the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against the Muslim population of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The president said that the continued restrictions against the Muslim population of the IIOJK by India were hampering dissemination of information, supply of medicines and other essentials.

He emphasized the need for a united call by the international community to force India to lift the restrictions against Muslim population of the IIOJK.

He commended the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East region.

Earlier, the president conferred “Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military)” on Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, in recognition of his illustrious services for promoting defence cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, at a special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by senior military and civil officials of the Government of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

