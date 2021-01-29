Cold, dry weather likely to prevail today

KARACHI: A cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday.

But, it forecast, very cold conditions for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said. In the past 24 hours, a cold and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country. The day’s lowest temperature was recorded in Leh -15 degrees Celsius, Astore -13, Skardu and Anantnag -11, each, Gupis -10, Kalam -9, Baramulla and Pulwama -8, each, Bagrote, Gilgit and Quetta -7, each, Kalat and Srinagar -6, each, and Hunza -5.

