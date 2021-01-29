Covid-19: Pakistan reports 64 new deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 64 more coronavirus deaths bringing the national death tally to 11,514, since the pandemic’s outbreak in February 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) COVID-19 related data released here, the health authorities have reported 1,910 more coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours taking the countrywide tally to 539,387 cases.

The NCOC reported that 2,371 more people have recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours which has taken the national tally of total active COVID-19 cases to 33,295 cases.

Out of 64 corona patients who died during the past 24 hours, 58 died in hospitals and six at their homes or quarantines.

Sindh with 32 deaths remained on top, followed by Punjab with 15 Covid-19 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 13 deaths, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported three Covid-19 deaths.

Out of the 64 deaths, 37 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 32 percent, ICT 40 percent, Peshawar 28 percent, and Lahore 34 percent.

At least 299 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021