Public Private Policy board: CM approves several projects

KARACHI: The Public Private Policy (PPP) Board in its 32nd board meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, approved Mauripur Expressway, Link Road to Korangi, Hub water supply 3 MGD water supply from Dhabeji to Special Economic Zone, Lyari Sewerage system, LDA scheme, five MGD desalination plants and construction of canal from Nabirsar to Vajira on public private partnership.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Sardar Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh, Awais Shah, Nasir Shah, Sohail Siyal, Murtaza Wahab, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Chairman P&D M wasee, SMBR Kazi Shahid, VC NED and concerned provincial secretaries.

The projects which were discussed and approved are as follows:

Mauripur Expressway: The board discussed construction of Mauripur Expressway (ME). It would be an eight-kilometre two into two lane project from Maripur Expressway to Y-Junction and it would have two lanes one-way Interchange at ICI bridge.

The ME is expected to provide a speedy access to Karachi Beach area and it would be completed in two years, the chief minister said and added it would bring an end to traffic congestion in the area.

The PPP board approved the project and directed the unit to float its tenders.

Link Road to Korangi: This is a 11.5 km two into two lane road and was expected to provide a speedy access to Korangi Industrial area. It would be completed in two years right from start of the project.

Hub water supply: The meeting was told that the Karachi Hub Water supply system consisted of the broad components such as Hub Dam constructed in 1981 with a live storage capacity of 656,000 acre feet. The eight-kilometre main canal owned and operated by WAPDA coming from the Hub Dam. Head regulator has been installed at the point which the main canal splits into Karachi Hib Canal (going towards Karachi) and Lasbella Canal (going towards district Lasbella in balochistan). 63.3 percent of the incoming water is allocated to Karachi Canal while the remaining 36.7 percent is supplied to Lasbella.

Rising main: two km long pipes taking the water from the plumbing stations to the filtration plant. The pipes are 38 years old and have not been replaced since. The filtration plant has a treatment capacity of 80 MGD and is mostly not functional. It has a solar power plant with a capacity of 6 MW.

30 MIGD water supply: This project includes laying of water pipeline to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (10 MIGD) and to the areas in District South (20 MIGD) including DHA, Qayumabad, Akhtar Colony and other and establishment of pumping stations, filtration plant, power supply and securing Right of Ways.

Lyari sewerage: Lyari Sewerage Rehabilitation Project (LSRP) has 14 pumping stations Sewerage systems of various sizes and capacities in Lyari and its adjoining areas to pump sewer against gravity through nullahs and rising mains.

LDA scheme: The LDA Scheme 42 was established in 1994. The initial development of the project was carried out via funds raised through allotment of plots.

The development of the project decelerated primarily due to shortage of funds and non-mutation of land in LDA’s favour.

The policy board approved the project and directed the PPP unit to conduct a feasibility study of the project and provide transition advisory services.

Five MIGD Desalination: Karachi Water & Sewerage Board is currently interested in pursuing ‘the Desalination Project’ under PPP mode, whereby a 5 MIGD desalination plant utilizing seawater reverse osmosis technology is to be established, primarily to meet water needs for Clifton and DHA areas.

Nabisar to Vajihar water project: The Sindh government requires investment in laying the water infrastructure for IPPs in Thar Block-I for generation of 1650 MW of power, by constructing a canal from the Farsh Regulator to Nabisar for discharge of 200 Cusecs water.

