NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
29 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 28, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
910,106,375 509,603,373 29,463,856,325 14,860,150,383
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,395,457,780 -2,442,933,790 -47,476,011
Local Individuals 27,872,535,403 -27,512,478,779 360,056,623
Local Corporates 12,707,450,107 (13,020,030,720) (312,580,612)
===============================================================================
