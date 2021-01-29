KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 28, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 910,106,375 509,603,373 29,463,856,325 14,860,150,383 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,395,457,780 -2,442,933,790 -47,476,011 Local Individuals 27,872,535,403 -27,512,478,779 360,056,623 Local Corporates 12,707,450,107 (13,020,030,720) (312,580,612) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021