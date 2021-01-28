Gold prices decrease by Rs50 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs50 on Thursday and was sold at Rs112,950 against its sale at Rs113,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs44 and was traded at Rs96,836 against its sale at Rs96,880 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs88,767 from Rs88,806.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of US$4 and was sold at US$1842 against its sale at US$1846, the association added.