Business & Finance
South Korea POSCO's 2020 profit falls 38pc on-year due to sluggish steel demand
- The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker released its full-year 2020 numbers in a filing, without giving a breakdown of its October-December figures.
- The steelmaker's fourth-quarter consolidated profit was 863 billion won ($969.66 trillion) versus an average estimate for an 850 billion won profit from 15 analysts
28 Jan 2021
SEOUL: South Korean steelmaker POSCO's operating profit slumped 38% in 2020 from the year before, partly as margins were hit by sluggish steel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker released its full-year 2020 numbers in a filing, without giving a breakdown of its October-December figures.
Reuters calculations showed the steelmaker's fourth-quarter consolidated profit was 863 billion won ($969.66 trillion) versus an average estimate for an 850 billion won profit from 15 analysts, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
South Korea POSCO's 2020 profit falls 38pc on-year due to sluggish steel demand
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments