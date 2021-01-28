World
Thailand reports 756 new coronavirus cases
- Fatalities remained unchanged on Thursday at 76.
28 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 756 new coronavirus cases Thursday, following more testing at the epicentre of its most recent outbreak.
The new tally, which included 10 imported cases, brought the overall number of cases in Thailand to 16,221 since it detected its first case a year ago, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.
