ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By ▲ 10.21 (0.21%)
BR30 25,631 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0%)
KSE100 46,440 Decreased By ▼ -17.93 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,392 Increased By ▲ 21.68 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia's Fortescue sees sustained iron ore demand from China

  • Fortescue is also undertaking a detailed review of construction costs at its $2.6 billion iron bridge project, which is due to produce first ore in the first-half of 2022.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

MELBOURNE: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Thursday it expected sustained iron ore demand from Chinese steelmakers, but it warned of potential rising costs at a flagship iron ore project.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner reported a flat growth in second-quarter production from the same period last year, but a record-half year output which came as iron ore prices hit record highs, suggesting healthy dividends in financial results on Feb. 18.

"We are not seeing any indication of a slowdown ... We are seeing steel inventories at low levels. We are seeing ongoing strong demand for iron ore," Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines told reporters.

China's industry minister last month urged its steel sector to produce less crude steel this year amid the government's carbon neutrality scheme.

The company posted a 4.7% jump in shipments in the three months to Dec. 31 to 46.4 million tonnes (Mt), from the previous quarter, in line with UBS estimates.

The average price received for iron ore during the quarter rose a whopping 60.5% to $122 per dry metric tonne, realising 91% of the 62% Platts benchmark average. Iron ore prices hit record highs at $175 a tonne in December.

Last week, Fortescue forecast half-year net profit after tax between $4 billion and $4.1 billion from $2.45 billion recorded a year earlier.

"The recent big iron ore price tailwind, delivered big free cash flow and earnings (pre-released last week), which should in turn flow through to a big 1H21 and FY21 dividend," said Peter O'Connor of broker Shaw and Partners.

Rivals BHP Group and Rio Tinto also reported strong iron ore output for the period and sounded upbeat on the commodity's outlook.

Fortescue is also undertaking a detailed review of construction costs at its $2.6 billion iron bridge project, which is due to produce first ore in the first-half of 2022.

For its Eliwana project, where first ore was processed last month, Fortescue forecast a capital expenditure of $1.38 billion, up from an early estimate of $1.28 billion.

It maintained its full-year shipment target of 175 Mt to 180 Mt and costs at $13.00 to $13.50 a tonne.

BHP Group Rio Tinto Ltd Chinese steelmakers Fortescue Fortescue forecast Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Australia's Fortescue sees sustained iron ore demand from China

Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities

Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

FBR opposes zero-rating proposal

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters