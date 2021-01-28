ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (9.95%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.42%)
ASL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
AVN 105.06 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (5.93%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
DGKC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.48%)
EPCL 47.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (13.91%)
FFBL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.28%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.16%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.76%)
HUBC 87.77 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.18%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.97%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-6.61%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.48 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.88%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
PPL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.29%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TRG 120.65 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (4.98%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.73%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,960 Increased By ▲ 13.95 (0.28%)
BR30 25,569 Decreased By ▼ -62.81 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,522 Increased By ▲ 63.53 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,425 Increased By ▲ 54.94 (0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as investors prefer safety of dollar

  • Silver lost 0.2% to $25.18 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,063.76, and palladium was flat at $2,304.81.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as investors opted for the safety of the dollar after the US Federal Reserve flagged concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold eased 0.3% to $1,839.21 per ounce by 0042 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest since Jan. 18 at $1,830.80 on Wednesday. US gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,835.90.

The dollar hit a more than one-week high against rival currencies in the previous session. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The Fed on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.

Some US states are starting to ease public health restrictions as severe COVID-19 infections are beginning to abate in many parts of the country even as the death toll mounts.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.3% to 1,169.17 tonnes on Wednesday.

Analysts and traders have downgraded their forecasts for gold but still expect prices to recover from current levels and many see it achieving record highs this year.

Silver lost 0.2% to $25.18 an ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,063.76, and palladium was flat at $2,304.81.

Platinum will burst from a decade-long stagnation this year as demand from investors and auto makers delivers the biggest annual average price rise since 2010, a Reuters poll showed.

Gold Gold Bullion Prices Silver Platinum COVID19 Dollar SPDR Gold Trust US states Gold prices edged lower on Thursday

Gold slips as investors prefer safety of dollar

Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade

US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020

India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan

US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure

Facebook backs away from heated political talk

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters