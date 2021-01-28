ANL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (9.61%)
ASC 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
ASL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
AVN 106.42 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (7.3%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.27%)
DGKC 115.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.99%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.42%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.93%)
FFBL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.57%)
FFL 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.68%)
HUBC 87.73 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
JSCL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.08%)
PAEL 40.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 93.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PRL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.18%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
TRG 125.58 Increased By ▲ 10.65 (9.27%)
UNITY 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.22%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,946 Increased By ▲ 35.82 (0.73%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Global financial markets may be overconfident, IMF warns

AFP Updated 28 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: Investors may have become overly complacent about financial conditions, creating the risk of a sharp downturn in markets, the IMF said Wednesday.

While policymakers must keep interest rates low to ensure economies recover from the Covid-19 crisis, they also must remain vigilant about potential problems, the IMF cautioned in the latest update to its Global Financial Stability Report.

“Financial stability risks have been in check so far, but we cannot take this for granted,” said Tobias Adrian, head of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

With borrowing rates at record lows and new vaccines boosting hopes of a solid recovery in activity this year, prices for stocks, corporate bonds and other risky assets have risen globally, while markets have shrugged off new waves of coronavirus infections.

Adrian said the concern is that values have become “stretched,” pointing to the tech sector where “we’re detecting some frothiness.”

Technology companies have seen a huge increase in share prices, as many have benefitted from the pandemic and trends towards shopping online and working from home.

In US markets, the S&P information technology sector jumped 42 percent in 2020, while increases among major companies were stunning: Apple surged 82 percent, Amazon 76 percent, Facebook 33 percent and Google-parent Alphabet 31 percent.

Markets are “betting that continued policy support will offset any bad economic news in the short term and provide a bridge to the future,” Adrian said. But the “disconnect between exuberant financial markets” and the lagging economic recovery “raises the specter of a possible market correction.”

The Washington-based crisis lender, which projects global growth will recover by 5.5 percent this year, has hammered home the message that governments should continue to provide as much economic support as possible.

“Reducing or withdrawing support at this stage could jeopardize the global economic recovery,” Adrian said.

However, policymakers must be watching for “unintended consequences” of stimulative policies.

Coronavirus IMF S&P economic recovery policymakers Infections Global Financial Stability Tobias Adrian

Global financial markets may be overconfident, IMF warns

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Basmati rice registered as GI

Sell-off of Discos: PC given documents to expedite process

Govt to start Covid-19 vaccination drive next week: Umar

NCOC announces reopening of educational institutes

Minister for penal action against those misusing quota system

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.