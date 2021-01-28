ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
AC postpones hearing of mega money laundering, Park Lane cases till today

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case on Wednesday postponed hearing of mega money laundering and Park Lane cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister, and others, due to absence of Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek till Thursday (today).

The Accountability Court-II Judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the cases against Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and other accused, adjourned hearing till Thursday, after Zardari’s counsel failed to appear before it.

At the start of the hearing, the associate of Zardari’s counsel and lawyers of the other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption of their clients, which the court approved.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Waseem Javed, and the prosecution witness, Ahsan Aslam, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, medical officer of Adiala Jail Dr Khalil produced medical report of co-accused Muhammad Hanif and informed the court that the accused, Hanif, was suffering from heart ailment.

The accused told the court that he was suffering from heart problem and the jail authorities did not carry out his medical tests.

I fell unconscious in jail but the jail authorities did not conduct my angiography, he said. The accused further said that he was kept in the jail’s hospital but no test and treatment was provided to him.

At this, the court inquired that was there no danger to the life of the accused?

At this, the jail doctor informed that there is no angiography facility in Adiala Jail. The court directed the jail authorities to conduct proper examination of the accused as soon as possible. The court adjourned hearing of the case till Thursday (today) due to absence of Zardari’s counsel.

NAB MONEY LAUNDERING Asif Ali Zardari accountability court Faryal Talpur Muhammad Azam Khan Farooq H Naek Ahsan Aslam

