Representatives of PTI Karachi meet PM Imran Khan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and SAPM on Political * Affairs Malik Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.
  • Issues of their respective constituencies were raised during the sitting as well as their solutions and uplift projects for the metropolitan.
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Jan 2021

Representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi have called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

The Member of National Assembly (MNA) from the port city who met PM Imran were Muhammad Akram Cheema, Ramesh Kumar, Fahim Khan, Saifur Rehman, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Attaullah Khan, Syed Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Najeeb Haroon.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and SAPM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar were also present during the meeting.

Issues of their respective constituencies were raised during the sitting as well as their solutions and uplift projects for the metropolitan.

Earlier in the day, a 10-member monitoring committee was formed to remove the obstacles and review process of Karachi Transformation Plan.

As per the notification issued by the federal government, the committee will be chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan whereas chairmen of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Water & Power Development Authority WAPDA, secretaries of Finance, Water Resources, Planning Division, Economic Affairs, Railways and others would be members of the committee.

