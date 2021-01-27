SHC extends bail to Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended an interim bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former minister Nisar Khuhro in a case of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) inquiry pertaining to the alleged theft of wheat worth crores of rupees from warehouses in Sindh.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Nisar Khuhro in assets beyond income and misuse of power cases.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that inquiry against Khuhro is in process pertaining to the corruption in the food department and a progress report will be presented after the end of the investigation.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court that Nisar Khuhro's petition should be combined with the petitions of other accused, which was approved by the court and it combined the petitions of all accused in the corruption inquiry in the food department of Sindh government.

The high court directed the NAB prosecutor to submit the progress report till March 17 and extend the bail of Khuhro. It adjourned the hearing till March 17.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income, and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.