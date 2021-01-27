Technology
Eli Lilly to test COVID-19 antibody treatment with Vir Biotech's drug
- The collaboration marks the first time that monoclonal antibodies from separate companies will be tested together, the companies said.
27 Jan 2021
Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday it would test a combination of its COVID-19 antibody therapy with another treatment by Vir Biotechnology Inc and its partner GlaxoSmithKline.
The collaboration marks the first time that monoclonal antibodies from separate companies will be tested together, the companies said.
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases 'impounded' PIA plane
Eli Lilly to test COVID-19 antibody treatment with Vir Biotech's drug
HEC advises universities to conduct exams based on their capacity
Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund
British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project
Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal
Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic
Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots
COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh
Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary
First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP
100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight
Read more stories
Comments