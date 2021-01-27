ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fawad and Azhar hit fifties to keep South Africa at bay

  • Alam was holding fort on 63 as Pakistan reached 178 for six at tea, trailing South Africa's first innings total by 42 runs.
AFP 27 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam hit fighting half-centuries Wednesday to lead Pakistan's resistance against South Africa on the second day of the opening Test in Karachi.

Alam was holding fort on 63 as Pakistan reached 178 for six at tea, trailing South Africa's first innings total by 42 runs.

Playing his first Test at home, Alam was rock-solid as he added 94 with former skipper Azhar for the fifth wicket, leaving South Africa without a scalp in the first session.

The other batsman at the crease was Faheem Ashraf, who was yet to score.

South Africa's pace and spin attack toiled hard after the hosts resumed on a precarious 33 for four.

Pakistan added 71 in the first session before spinner Keshav Maharaj broke through by dismissing Azhar, caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Azhar struck four boundaries in his 151-ball knock.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Alam added another 55 for the sixth wicket before the former was caught at slip off paceman Lungi Ngidi.

It was a hard going for South Africa in the first session.

Kagiso Rabada, who took two wickets for just eight runs late Tuesday, looked threatening in his six-over spell, but Azhar and Alam batted cautiously to take Pakistan past 100.

Both batsmen survived scares, with left-arm spinner George Linde coming close to trapping Azhar leg-before on 29 -- the umpire's not-out decision upheld on review.

Alam was dropped on 35 by Dean Elgar, who failed to hold a sharp edge off spinner Keshav Maharaj in the slips.

The two-match series marks South Africa's first trip to Pakistan in 14 years, after a deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's team halted visits by foreign sides.

Pakistan South Africa Azhar Ali Fawad Alam

Fawad and Azhar hit fifties to keep South Africa at bay

Pakistan announces token contribution of $25,000 to UN Peace-building Fund

British parliament praises Pakistan's 10 billion trees project

Israeli sex tourists aggravate UAE's human trafficking ordeal

Saudi Arabia hosts 'Davos in Desert' amid pandemic

Heavy security, roads closed after Delhi farmer riots

COVID-19 outbreak: Health dept establishes 14 vaccination centres across Sindh

Yellen makes history again as US Treasury secretary

First 5 months of FY21: Fiscal deficit stands at 1.8pc of GDP

100mn cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

Republican senators signal opposition to Trump impeachment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters