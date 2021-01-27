ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
India cricket chief Ganguly back in hospital after chest pain

  • The former Indian captain suffered a heart attack early this month and underwent a successful angioplasty operation in his hometown Kolkata.
AFP 27 Jan 2021

KOLKATA: India's cricket chief Sourav Ganguly was taken to hospital with chest pain on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after being discharged following a heart operation.

The 48-year-old former captain suffered a heart attack early this month and underwent a successful angioplasty operation in his hometown Kolkata.

"Ganguly was rushed to Apollo Hospital after he experienced chest pain and uneasiness on Wednesday afternoon," Manotosh Panja, a senior doctor, said.

The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- his first made at Lord's on debut.

He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.

