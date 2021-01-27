Markets
Oman Electricity Transmission Co markets dollar bonds
- The company is 51% owned by the Sultanate of Oman via the state-owned Electricity Holding Company.
27 Jan 2021
DUBAI: Oman Electricity Transmission Company gave initial price guidance of 6.25%-6.375% for 10-year US dollar-denominated bonds expected to launch on Wednesday, a document from one of the banks on the deal showed.
The company is 51% owned by the Sultanate of Oman via the state-owned Electricity Holding Company (Nama) and 49% by China's State Grid International Development Ltd.
