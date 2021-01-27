ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Opposition not negotiating with govt or Establishment: Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad 27 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD, January 26: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has said that the opposition was not negotiating with the government or the Establishment; if anyone wants to negotiate they should accept our demands first.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, the PDM chief said that the option of no-confidence was presented by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and we have asked them to take other parties into confidence in this regard.

He expressed reservations that the no-confidence motion does not appear to getting implemented. He said that it was proposed to contest the Senate elections jointly, which was being discussed. All the parties in the PDM have their own position but the decisions are joint and unanimous.

The PDM chief while dispelling rumors about serious political differences among the senior leaders of the alliance said that there were no such differences as “I am in regular contact with PML-N supermo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari”. He maintained that the leadership of the biggest opposition parties is completely in agreement over sending the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government packing.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari may have different methods but the goal is the same, he added.

Fazlur Rehman said that “we are not interested in marching towards Rawalpindi, but if they are neutral then why it doesn’t appear so.” He said don’t the people know what happened in Gilgit-Baltistan elections, and now who is planning for Azad Kashmir elections.

Responding to a question on whether he was attending wedding ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari or not, he said: “Whose marriage? I have not been invited to Zardari Sahab’s daughter’s wedding.”

“I have no idea who is attending the wedding; however, I have not been invited,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

