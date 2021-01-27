Academic cooperation in research on cancer: PMC signs MoU with IRNUM

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here on Tuesday, between Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar and Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (IRNUM), Peshawar for academic cooperation in research on cancer and human related health issues. The MoU signing ceremony was held at PMC, Peshawar.

Prof Dr Hafeez ur Rahman dean PMC and Dr Akif Khan director IRNUM signed MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

The MoU elaborated that the purpose of this agreement is to consider the common interest of IRNUM and PMC in promoting mutual cooperation in academic biomedical training and to promote the research and development related activities in every relevant discipline, especially imparting training to the trainees of FCPS/MCPS radiology. According to the MoU the duration of clinical training programme of the students will be according to prescribed curriculum, syllabus and credit hours approved by College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP)/ relevant university.

