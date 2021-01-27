Robbery incidents: WGA demands special security measures in markets

KARACHI: Wholesale Grocers Association (WGA) has demanded special security measures and additional police guards at the entrances and exits of Jodia Bazaar and other wholesale markets to protect the traders in the wake of increasing robberies.

According to WGA Karachi chairman Rauf Ibrahim, recently armed accused looted more than Rs 0.3 million from the Sialkot Rice owner Nadeem in the jurisdiction of Kharadar Police station and its FIR has already been registered in the police station. Under no circumstances looting can be tolerated, traders should be protected, he said.

He strongly protested against the police behavior for not taking any action so far and not arresting the culprits involved in the looting.

WGA chairman said looting cases are gradually increasing in the city. Recently, a truck full of rice belonging to a trader of Karachi was also looted from Nooriabad last month and despite the arrest of the culprits, looted goods have not been recovered yet. The FIR of this case was registered in Nooriabad and the culprit is under the custody of Gadap police, he mentioned.

He blamed that the SHO of Nooriabad Police Station is not cooperating with the traders for recovery of looted rice.

Recently, another rice shopkeeper in Kharadar area was looted Rs 0.645 million but no accused was traced by the police yet, he further said. He said the police performance is very poor and just limited to registration of FIRs only due to which the morale of criminal elements is increasing.

