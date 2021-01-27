Foreign funding: PTI moves ECP against JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday moved Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the petition to initiate proceedings of foreign funding case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

Talking to the media at ECP after filing the petition, PTI lawmaker Farrukh Habib said former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmad revealed that party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other members had got funds from different countries including Libya and Iraq.

Habib said opposition parties laid the foundation of the foreign funding in Pakistan. “Now these parties will face the music. The ECP must summon Fazal and investigate this matter thoroughly,” he said.

