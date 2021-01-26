ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Weakening dollar lifts copper as rally loses momentum

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $8,015.50 a tonne.
  • The metal used in power and construction has hovered around $8,000 since slipping from a high of $8,238 on Jan. 8.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

LONDON: Copper rose on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, making metals cheaper for buyers outside the United States, but the slow progress of US stimulus measures and concerns about Chinese demand capped gains.

China, whose copper consumption lifted prices to eight-year highs earlier this month, is gearing up for a week-long New Year holiday in February while battling a coronavirus outbreak and tightening liquidity in the lending market.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $8,015.50 a tonne at 1501 GMT.

The metal used in power and construction has hovered around $8,000 since slipping from a high of $8,238 on Jan. 8.

"Some market players may be taking profits or waiting for new impetus," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, adding that Chinese demand typically rises after its New Year celebrations and this could lift prices.

But China's demand overall will weaken in 2021 because it imported more copper last year than it needed, he said, predicting prices around $7,000-$7,500 by the year-end.

GLOBAL MARKETS: Stock markets were mixed as concerns about the delivery of a $1.9 trillion US stimulus package weighed on sentiment. The dollar weakened, making metals cheaper for buyers outside the United States.

CHINA MARKETS: China's blue-chip stock index suffered its biggest daily loss since September as short-term borrowing rates jumped to pre-COVID levels.

FACTORIES: COVID-19 outbreaks in northern China will not lead to manufacturing shutdowns, an official said.

SUPPLY: The world's copper mines struggle to recover from COVID-19, writes columnist Andy Home.

TIN: Benchmark tin was up 1.7% at $22,830 a tonne after reaching $22,860, its highest since 2014. Tin is in its 13th straight week of gains as stockpiles in LME-registered warehouses near record lows.

ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium was 0.3% higher at $2,017.50 a tonne as the premium for cash metal over the three-month contract rose to $8, the most since December 2019, pointing to tight nearby supply.

ZINC: Zinc was down 1% at $2,679.50 a tonne after inventories in LME-registered warehouses leaped 24% to 235,025 tonnes, the most since September 2018.

OTHER METALS: Nickel was flat at $18,250 a tonne and lead was 1.6% higher at $2,079.50.

Copper prices copper output LME copper copper rate copper products

Weakening dollar lifts copper as rally loses momentum

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters