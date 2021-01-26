Kashmir Day: PM Imran to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public rally in Kotli in honour of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, ruling party informed via tweet on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PM Imran met his party's chief organiser Saifullah Niazi and former premier of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

The groundbreaking ceremony of a housing program for Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon, it added, and the premier would visit the Kotli portion of the LoC as well.

Earlier, the federal government had announced a public holiday on February 5 on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A notification in this regard had been issued by Interior Ministry stating that 5th February 2021 shall be a public holiday for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The government said that Kashmir day is being observed to “signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour" Kashmiri martyrs.

A one-minute silence will be observed on February 5 in solidarity with the Kashmiris.