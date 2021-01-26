Pakistan Railways retrieves land worth Rs 4mn from mafia

MULTAN: Pakistan Railways retrieved land worth Rs 4 millions from land grabbers at Pakpattan Railways Station Yard.

According to official sources, Railways officials conducted raid at Pakpattan Railways Station and recovered 4 kanal commercial property.

During the operation, the officials also retrieved pending dues from the owners of shops, given on lease. The total amount of the retrieved land is stated Rs 4 millions. The operation against the land mafia was being conducted on daily basis.