ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pak Suzuki struggles with timely delivery of its cars

  • Pak Suzuki recently reported that it has been struggling with the production and delivery of its cars due to post-pandemic related interruptions and delays in the global supply chain.
BR Web Desk 26 Jan 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the supply chain of almost all kinds of industries in Pakistan, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) recently reported that it has been struggling with the production and delivery of its cars in a tweet.

The automaker explained that the post-pandemic related interruptions and delays in the global supply chain of imports for parts and supplies has impacted trade related activities and caused delays in the delivery periods of a few of its car models.

The company also stated that the non-availability of car parts due to the strict lockdowns in Japan, which is the the home country of Suzuki, also contributed to this issue. According to Pakwheels.com, Suzuki Swift and Suzuki Cultus are the two car models which have suffered the most delays since November 2020 due to the unavailability of parts.

It is important to note that Pak Suzuki is not the only automaker which is affected by the pandemic, production hiccups and increased auto parts prices have been an industry-wide trend. While many automakers are planning to launch new cars into the Pakistani automobile market, these pandemic-related blockages can be expected to hamper production levels and delivery times for many automakers in Pakistan.

Pak Suzuki hopes to resolve this issue as soon as possible and is currently trying its best to mitigate supply chain related interruptions and increase production through double shift operations.

The automaker has recently addressed the issue of late car deliveries in a customer notice. The company has stated that the main reason behind this concern is the non-availability of car parts due to the strict lockdowns in Japan, the home country of Suzuki.

auto Auto industry suzuki pandemic pak suzuki car sales Cars production supply chains Sales of new cars Pak Suzuki Motor production of cars auto parts

Pak Suzuki struggles with timely delivery of its cars

Afghan peace process: Baradar-led Taliban delegation arrives in Iran to hold talks

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters