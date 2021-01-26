Pak Suzuki struggles with timely delivery of its cars

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the supply chain of almost all kinds of industries in Pakistan, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) recently reported that it has been struggling with the production and delivery of its cars in a tweet.

The automaker explained that the post-pandemic related interruptions and delays in the global supply chain of imports for parts and supplies has impacted trade related activities and caused delays in the delivery periods of a few of its car models.

The company also stated that the non-availability of car parts due to the strict lockdowns in Japan, which is the the home country of Suzuki, also contributed to this issue. According to Pakwheels.com, Suzuki Swift and Suzuki Cultus are the two car models which have suffered the most delays since November 2020 due to the unavailability of parts.

It is important to note that Pak Suzuki is not the only automaker which is affected by the pandemic, production hiccups and increased auto parts prices have been an industry-wide trend. While many automakers are planning to launch new cars into the Pakistani automobile market, these pandemic-related blockages can be expected to hamper production levels and delivery times for many automakers in Pakistan.

Pak Suzuki hopes to resolve this issue as soon as possible and is currently trying its best to mitigate supply chain related interruptions and increase production through double shift operations.

