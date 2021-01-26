WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

GENEVA: A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine be given in two doses at an interval of 28 days, which could be extended under exceptional circumstances to 42 days.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, advised in a series of recommendations issued after reviewing data that the vaccine not be used on pregnant women unless they are health workers or have conditions putting them at high risk.