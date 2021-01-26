Sri Lankan shares slip from record highs, consumer staples weigh
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday after hitting record highs earlier in the session, weighed down by industrials and consumer staples companies.
The benchmark stock index ended down 0.33% at 8,665.82, after touching an all-time high of 8798.38 earlier in the session.
The index on Monday had gained for a fourth straight session after local regulatory approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, and is up nearly 28% so far this year.
Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 828.7 million from 995.6 million in the previous session.
Conglomerate Carson Cumberbatch PLC dropped 6.7%, while John Keells Holdings PLC slid 4.6%.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 442.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.27 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 195 against the US dollar as of 1136 GMT, 1% stronger for the day compared to last session's close of 197, according to Refinitiv data.
Equity market turnover was 11.44 billion rupees, exchange data showed.