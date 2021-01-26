ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 28.68 (0.59%)
BR30 25,351 Increased By ▲ 231.07 (0.92%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Middle East Crude-Benchmarks dip as trading activity winds down

  • The Tuesday offers were about 10 cents lower compared with Monday's MOC offer levels, but did not attract any buyers.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai edged down on Tuesday as many Asian refiners have completed spot purchase for March-loading cargoes.

Via the market-on-close (MOC) price assessment process, GS Caltex offered a March Murban crude cargo at 1 cent above OSP, while Exxon Mobil lowered its offer of a March Upper Zakum crude cargo to 55 cents above Dubai quotes.

The Tuesday offers were about 10 cents lower compared with Monday's MOC offer levels, but did not attract any buyers.

In the spot market, China Oil was heard to have bought a cargo of Russian ESPO crude, loading March 1-10, from Trafigura at around 90 cents above Dubai, traders said.

Chinese teapot Shandong Wonfull bought a cargo of Congo's Djeno crude at a spot premium of below $1.3 a barrel to ICE Brent on a delivery basis for March arrival, traders said.

The seller was heard to be Trafigura, one of the sources said.

Indonesia's Pertamina issued a spot tender to buy crude for April. The tender will close on Thursday.

China's crude oil production Middle East crude MoC Russian ESPO crude

Middle East Crude-Benchmarks dip as trading activity winds down

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters