ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,924 Increased By ▲ 41.05 (0.84%)
BR30 25,466 Increased By ▲ 346.29 (1.38%)
KSE100 46,383 Increased By ▲ 295.4 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,305 Increased By ▲ 139.81 (0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Elgar steadies South Africa after early wickets against Pakistan

  • South Africa also kept the same formula with Keshav Maharaj and George Linde -- both left-arm spinners -- along with their much vaunted pace trio.
AFP 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: South Africa reached 94-2 at lunch on the first day of the opening Test in Karachi as they began their first Test in Pakistan in 14 years on Tuesday.

Opener Dean Elgar was on a solid 46 with Faf du Plessis on 14 after South Africa won a crucial toss on a flat, grass-less National Stadium pitch.

Elgar and du Plessis have so far added 31 for the third wicket after Aiden Markram (13) and Rassie van der Dussen (17) fell, leaving the tourists wobbling at 63-2.

Left-hander Elgar has struck seven boundaries in his two-hour stay to defy Pakistan's pace and spin attack.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had Markram caught in the slip, while van der Dussen was run out after attempting a quick single.

Pakistan handed left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and opener Imran Butt Test caps as they went for a combination of two spinners and three fast bowlers.

South Africa also kept the same formula with Keshav Maharaj and George Linde -- both left-arm spinners -- along with their much vaunted pace trio.

The two-match Test series marks the first tour of South Africa to Pakistan in 14 years, a leap forward for the revival of international cricket in the host country.

A deadly attack on Sri Lanka's team in 2009 froze international tours to Pakistan before their gradual reintroduction in recent years.

Shaheen Afridi South Africa reached 94 2 at lunch Aiden Markram first Test in Pakistan

Elgar steadies South Africa after early wickets against Pakistan

Pakistan opposes addition of new permanent seats in UNSC

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

Deadly pandemic: COVID infections on rise in Hyderabad as positivity rate reaches 25.76 percent

Senate Republican leader McConnell drops objection to power-sharing deal with Democrats

Most stressed out nations: PM for SDR step to help alleviate BoP pressures

Kashmir is internationally recognised dispute; its immediate and permanent solution must for regional peace: FM

House sends Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

IAI inks two deals supplying Heron MK II systems to 'unnamed' central Asian country

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters