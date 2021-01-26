ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Pakistan

PTI's Haleem Adil notified as new Sindh Assembly opposition leader

  • Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigned from the post earlier in January.
  • Naqvi said the opposition was not allowed to play its due role due to the dictatorial tendencies on the part of the treasury benches.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 26 Jan 2021

The Sindh Assembly secretariat notified on Tuesday Haleem Adil Sheikh as the new opposition leader in the provincial assembly following the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

On Monday, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had accepted the resignation of Naqvi. Earlier in January, Naqvi tendered his resignation as the leader of the opposition in the assembly, saying that the opposition was not allowed to play its due role due to the dictatorial tendencies on the part of the treasury benches.

Naqvi said he was not joining any other party and will continue to serve PTI. Sources told Dawn that it was the second time Naqvi’s resignation was being sought by the party leadership. Last year in September, the PTI leadership had also sought his resignation as leader of the opposition.

After Naqvi tendered his resignation, the PTI had nominated the vice-president of PTI for Sindh for the position. The notification of Sheikh as the new leader was issued following the approval of Speaker Durrani, ARY reported.

