USF awards Rs254mn Contract to Jazz

Ali Ahmed 26 Jan 2021

The Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded Rs 254 Million contract to cellular service provider Jazz for providing High Speed Mobile Broadband services in rural and remote areas of Punjab.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry witnessed the contract signing ceremony held at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

The contracts were signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, CEO, USF with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz. The Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication and Chairman USF Board, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, and Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa were also present at the ceremony.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque said: “While the COVID-19 pandemic slackened economic activity, vibrant Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems played a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of essential services to the community.

“In a way, the pandemic actualized the true potential of broadband services, transforming the way people lived their lives. In line with the Digital Pakistan initiative, we are committed to providing the required digital ecosystem by working with all relevant stakeholders for enhanced connectivity, improved digital infrastructure, and promotion of emerging technologies."

The Federal Minister also congratulated Jazz and USF on the signing of the contract and expressed the hope that residents in Jhelum and Chakwal districts will have better connectivity through Jazz's state-of-the-art network.

Also, sharing his thoughts at the ceremony, CEO USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said: “This project will benefit an unserved population of 0.34 Million in 263 unserved mauzas, thereby covering an unserved area of 4,002 sq.km. of Jhelum and Chakwal districts.”

