ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 24.45 (0.5%)
BR30 25,378 Increased By ▲ 258.65 (1.03%)
KSE100 46,231 Increased By ▲ 143.66 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,238 Increased By ▲ 72.54 (0.38%)
Gold inches lower on firmer dollar, US stimulus worries

  • The US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is scheduled to begin later in the day.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar and concerns about the size of US coronavirus relief package dented the metal's appeal.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,853.99 per ounce by 0054 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,852.90.

The dollar firmed against an index of rivals, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal has been met with objections from Republicans, who have called the proposal too expensive and pushed for a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus.

Janet Yellen won overwhelming Senate confirmation as the first female US Treasury secretary on Monday and will play a key role in working with Congress on Biden's coronavirus stimulus plans.

The US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting is scheduled to begin later in the day.

Moderna Inc said on Monday it believes its COVID-19 vaccine protects against new variants found in Britain and South Africa, as global coronavirus cases rose to more than 99 million.

The US House of Representatives on Monday delivered to the Senate a charge accusing former President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Silver was flat at $25.30 an ounce, platinum lost 0.6% to $1,091.40, and palladium fell 0.3% to $2,327.16.

