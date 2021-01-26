Jam Kamal visits Washuk

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday paid a detailed visit to Washuk district along with provincial ministers.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan unveiled the plaque of district headquarters hospital (DHQ) under construction despite he also laid the foundation stone of Fitsal Stadium Casing Foundation and upgraded existing levies line posts.

The officials of concerned departments briefed the CM Balochistan about the ongoing development schemes in detail.

Expressing his views, the CM said that the present provincial government was continuing the process of development in all the districts on an equal basis saying that the growth of rural areas and the welfare of the people were among our top priorities.