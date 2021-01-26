Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (January 25, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 1900 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1930 Indus 1950 Bajwa 1940 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2050 United 1980 Abdullah Textile 1920 Indus 2050 Bajwa 2030 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2150 Suriya Tex 2140 United 2000 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2150 Nadeem Textile 2120 Indus Dyeing 2150 Abdullah Textile 2000 Lucky Cotton 2000 22/1. Bajwa 2150 United 2050 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2250 26/1. AL-Karam 2320 Amin Text 2300 Shadman Cotton 2300 Diamond Int'l 2300 Lucky Cotton 2280 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2330 30/1. Amin Tex. 2380 Al-Karam 2400 Jubilee Spinning 2350 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2350 Lucky Cotton 2300 Diamond Intl 2350 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2320 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2800 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3000 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3000 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2300 Amin 2300 Indus Dyeing 2350 Bajwa 2350 Nadeem Textile 2320 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3000 52/1 Abdullah Textile 3100 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2380 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2400 60/1. Abdullah Textile 3200 70/1 Abdullah Textile 3300 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1380 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1320 Super 1150 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1150 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1480 Masal 1400 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 169.00 Rupali 168.00 Imported 180.00 75/36/0 Imported 145.00 Local 128.00 Rupali 126.00 75/36/Him Imported 154.00 Local 136.00 Rupali 134.00 100/36/0 Imported 140.00 Local 122.00 100/48/INT Local 127.00 Rupali 124.00 Imported 151.00 150/48/0 Imported 128.00 Local 111.00 Rupali 110.00 150/48/Him Imported 134.00 Local 115.00 Rupali 113.00 300/96/0 Imported 119.00 Local 106.00 Rupali 104.00 300/96/Him Imported 126.00 Local 109.00 Rupali 107.00 150/144/Sim Imported 126.00 Local NO Product 150/144/Him Imported 139.00 Local 122.00 75/72/Sim Imported 152.00 Local 136.00 75/144/Sim Imported 154.00 Local 134.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 124.00 75/72/SD Imported 118.00 50/36/BR Imported 138.00 Local 160.00 100/36/BR Imported 118.00 150/48/BR Imported 116.00 300/96/BR Imported 102.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 150.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 154.00 A. A. Cotton 155.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 160.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 164.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 173.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 164.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 185.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 197.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 211.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 188.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 190.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 230.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 195.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 200.00 Prima 200.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 30/S Kcetex 210.00 Prima 210.00 Local (AVG Price) 205.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 185.00 Local 175.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 190.00 Local 180.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 145.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 155.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 160.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 170.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 200.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 270.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 166.00 A. A. Cotton 160.00 Lucky Cotton 135.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 165.00 IFL 164.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 168.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 170.00 IFL (52 48) 172.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 179.00 Zainab (Combed) 180.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 185.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 190.00 Zainab (Combed) 191.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 178.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 203.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 202.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 195.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 213.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 224.00 45/1 PC Zainab 226.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 175.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 165.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 195.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 205.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 210.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 194.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 193.00 I.C.I. Bright 195.00 Rupali 1.D 194.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 193.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 193.00 Ibrahim 1.D 194.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 195.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 195.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 320.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 320.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 320.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 320.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 375.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 375.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 25.01.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021