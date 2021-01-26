KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 25, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 548,106,348 316,248,965 24,784,840,409 13,410,688,236 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,988,689,102 (2,796,329,197) (807,640,095) Local Individuals 24,984,901,551 (24,300,833,640) 684,067,911 Local Corporates 12,536,856,632 (12,413,284,449) 123,572,183 ===============================================================================

