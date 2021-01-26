Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
26 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 25, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
548,106,348 316,248,965 24,784,840,409 13,410,688,236
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,988,689,102 (2,796,329,197) (807,640,095)
Local Individuals 24,984,901,551 (24,300,833,640) 684,067,911
Local Corporates 12,536,856,632 (12,413,284,449) 123,572,183
===============================================================================
