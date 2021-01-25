Pakistan
PM, COAS, DG ISI discuss national security matters
- Matters pertaining to National Security were discussed during the meeting.
- Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.
25 Jan 2021
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister Houses, Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.
Matters pertaining to National Security were discussed during the meeting.
UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries
PM, COAS, DG ISI discuss national security matters
Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants
Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report
Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi
Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit
Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
Read more stories
Comments