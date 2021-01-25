Pakistan
Senate polls: PM Imran summons joint session of PTI, allied parties
Updated 25 Jan 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a joint session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and collation parties of the government on Wednesday.
As per details, the joint meeting of PTI and its collation partners will take place in the Parliament House with PM Imran in the chair. The session will begin at 2.00 pm.
All the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the important meeting.
The meeting will formulate a plan for the different legislations and upcoming Senate elections.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the parliamentary party leaders into confidence regarding different government decisions.
