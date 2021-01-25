ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Netflix upgrade to improve the sound experience on Andriods

  • New Netflix Android upgrade reduces buffering time and improves audio quality.
BR Web Desk 25 Jan 2021
Netflix has introduced a new upgrade for its Android app to not only reduce the buffering time for its android users, but to also improve the app's overall audio quality by making it easier for users to listen to their favorite shows and movies over any background noise.

Netflix announced that this upgrade in sound quality was made possible by its adoption of the xHE-AAC codec. The world's leading streaming entertainment service explained that the use of codec will allow it to “improve intelligibility in noisy environments, adapt to variable cellular connections, and scale to studio-quality,” in a recent blog post.

The company also explained that audio problems usually arise because of loud background noise and weak android phone speakers. Moreover, inconsistent dialogue levels also mean that users have to constantly increase or reduce volume during a show, as reported by The Verge.

xHE-AAC uses metadata to offer better Dynamic Range Control, which will reduce the difference between the loudest and quietest parts of a show. The quieter parts of the content will be made louder so that it is easier to listen to it over background noise, whereas the louder content is brought down in volume to prevent clipping without impacting the overall audio quality of the content.

Netflix has also explained that this new update will make it easier to watch shows even with inconsistent internet speeds

