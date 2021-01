Militant commander killed in N Waziristan gunbattle

MIRALI: A top terrorist was killed in an operation of the security forces in Mirali area of North Waziristan District, sources said on Sunday.

A key commander of the Aleem Khan Khushhali militant group, Syed Rahim alias Abid Aleem Khan, was involved in a number of attacks on the security forces. According to the sources, Abid Aleem Khan was the mastermind of the recent attack on an FC convoy in North Waziristan District.