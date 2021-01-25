NA-75 by-election: PML-Q supports PTI candidate

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q Sunday announced its support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the by-election of NA-75 constituency of Sialkot.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and party’s Punjab President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced that instructions have been issued to the party organization and leaders to extend full support to the PTI candidate.

Parvez Elahi said they being an ally will play an effective role in the success of the PTI candidate. In this regard, the party’s central leader Moonis Elahi MNA has chalked out a strategy in consultation with local leaders.

Moonis said that the party organizations and local leaders will campaign for the success of the PTI candidate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021