Jan 25, 2021
Israeli cabinet approves deal upgrading ties with Morocco

Reuters 25 Jan 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved a deal to upgrade ties with Morocco, the fourth Arab country to forge relations with Israel in a parting foreign policy push by the former Trump administration, Israel's N12 news reported.

The agreement will now go to Israel's parliament for ratification.

Last month, Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving towards normal relations with Israel in deals brokered in 2020 by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Palestinians have censured the accords, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their demand for statehood.

As the Trump administration sought to isolate Israel's arch-enemy Iran, the deals were sweetened with promises of business opportunities or economic aid.

Israel's new partners have also enjoyed bilateral benefits from Washington - in Rabat's case, U.S. recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Israel's economy ministry announced on Sunday that the countries have reached an agreement to promote trade and economic collaboration in fields including regulation and innovation.

The ministry said both sides were interested in signing the deal in about two weeks.

