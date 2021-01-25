No-confidence motion against PM will be foiled: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday was confident that no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by opposition parties will be foiled.

Talking to media persons, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accepted that Imran Khan is constitutional prime minister and asked him to stop calling Imran Khan as selected.

Talking about opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said that there is no unity in the alliance and soon it will disintegrate.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has nothing to do with the Broadsheet issue and urged opposition parties to provide details of assets instead of criticizing government.

Talking about new US administration, the minister said that Pakistan will establish good relations with the new USA administration.

He said the new US administration will soon realize that India has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now it is no more a democratic country. He said voices are also being raised in this regard inside India.

The Foreign Minister said the world and region have changed in these four years and lot of changes have also occurred in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kashmiris are facing Indian brutalities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir while minorities are finding themselves unsafe in India.

He said there is a harmony between Joe Boden and Pakistan government’s policies as they are similar to each other.

The Foreign Minister said Joe Biden government wants reduction in violence in Afghanistan while Pakistan also fully supports democracy in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan’s stance regarding Palestine issue is clear as Pakistan will not recognize Israel until a peaceful solution of Palestine issue.

The foreign minister said Kashmiris are facing Indian brutalities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir while minorities are finding themselves unsafe in India.